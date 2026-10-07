New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
A total of 250 terrorists ended up taking over Kibbutz Kfar Aza within an hour, massacring families and burning homes.
Located less than two miles away from the Gaza border, and the only college in the Gaza Envelope, Sapir College currently has 8,000 students enrolled. It’s a diverse student body that includes Jewish and Bedouin students who mostly come from the southern region of Israel.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Located less than two miles away from the Gaza border, and the only college in the Gaza Envelope, Sapir College currently has 8,000 students enrolled. It’s a diverse student body that includes Jewish and Bedouin students who mostly come from the southern region of Israel.
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