New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Future presidents and world leaders would spend quiet weekends on the fairways under President Trump’s plan.
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President Trump wants to leave something for future presidents to enjoy. It’s not surprising that it’s a golf course.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
President Trump wants to leave something for future presidents to enjoy. It’s not surprising that it’s a golf course.
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