President Obama’s plan to join Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed on the hustings on October 24 is a significant moment in the leftist lurch of the Democratic Party. Mr. Obama’s record in Michigan is strong — he captured the state by 16 points and 10 points in his two races for president. Dr. El-Sayed, after a narrow primary victory, is neck and neck with Republican Mike Rogers. Control for the Senate could run through the Wolverine State.