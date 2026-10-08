New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
The 44th president plans to join the Michigander on the hustings on October 24.
Published:
Updated:
President Obama’s plan to join Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed on the hustings on October 24 is a significant moment in the leftist lurch of the Democratic Party. Mr. Obama’s record in Michigan is strong — he captured the state by 16 points and 10 points in his two races for president. Dr. El-Sayed, after a narrow primary victory, is neck and neck with Republican Mike Rogers. Control for the Senate could run through the Wolverine State.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
President Obama’s plan to join Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed on the hustings on October 24 is a significant moment in the leftist lurch of the Democratic Party. Mr. Obama’s record in Michigan is strong — he captured the state by 16 points and 10 points in his two races for president. Dr. El-Sayed, after a narrow primary victory, is neck and neck with Republican Mike Rogers. Control for the Senate could run through the Wolverine State.
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