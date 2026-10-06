New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
In quotes obtained by the Sun, the congresswoman told donors if he can win Michigan, anything is possible for the party.
Published:
Updated:
By the time Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took the stage at Monday night’s fundraiser, New York’s deep-pocketed liberals donated more than half a million dollars to Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate campaign, The New York Sun can disclose.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
By the time Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took the stage at Monday night’s fundraiser, New York’s deep-pocketed liberals donated more than half a million dollars to Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate campaign, The New York Sun can disclose.
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