New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
While Democratic Socialists prepare a citywide protest in support of Palestinians on Wednesday, Israel’s representative at New York is asking the mayor to confront the bloodshed that took place three years ago.
Finding itself on the blunt end of public sentiment three years after Hamas’s attacks on Israel, the Jewish state is hoping to remind people — starting with New York City’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani — of the horrors of October 7, 2023.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Finding itself on the blunt end of public sentiment three years after Hamas’s attacks on Israel, the Jewish state is hoping to remind people — starting with New York City’s mayor, Zohran Mamdani — of the horrors of October 7, 2023.
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