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The New York Sun
Justice

Blanche Appears on Glidepath to Confirmation After Key GOP Senators Signal Support

The acting attorney general was grilled by senators on Wednesday about his handling of the Epstein files and the future of abortion medication.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill at Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2026. 
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill at Washington, D.C., on July 15, 2026.  AP/Mark Schiefelbein
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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