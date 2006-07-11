Art
SUMMER GROUPS Fischbach Gallery presents “Chelsea Classic,” a group exhibit of paintings by artists including Daisy Craddock, whose “Watermelon” (2005) painting dissects the fruit from flesh to skin, and Barbara Dixon Drewa, who portrays gambling in “Forever Young” (2005).Above left, John Falato,”At the Edge, Gayhead” (2006); right, Lowell Tolstedt,”Peach and Cherry” (2003). Through Friday, August 18,Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Fischbach Gallery, 210 Eleventh Ave., between 24th and 25th streets, 212-759-2345, free.
