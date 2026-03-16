Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

‘Ulster American’ Is a Bawdy Send Up of Progressive Pieties  — and an Irreverent Inquiry Into Irishness

A new production starring Matthew Broderick offers an off-kilter take on the Troubles.

Geraldine Hughes, Matthew Broderick, and Max Baker in 'Ulster American,' 2026.
Geraldine Hughes, Matthew Broderick, and Max Baker in 'Ulster American,' 2026. Carol Rosegg via Irish Repertory Theatre
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp