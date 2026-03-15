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The New York Sun
Foreign

American Socialists To Join New Cuba Aid Flotilla Despite Hints of Negotiations Aimed at Ousting Communist Leadership

The DSA calls Mr. Trump’s attempts to choke the Communist regime’s resources ‘brazen imperialism’ as everyday Cubans expand protests through a ninth night.

An image of Marxist revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara stands next to a TV showing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel speaking, inside a souvenir shop at Havana, Cuba, on March 13, 2026.
An image of Marxist revolutionary Ernesto "Che" Guevara stands next to a TV showing Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel speaking, inside a souvenir shop at Havana, Cuba, on March 13, 2026. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
SHARON KEHNEMUI

SHARON KEHNEMUI

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