Books
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
AUGUSTINE JOURNEY Catholic theologian Richard John Neuhaus reads from his book “Catholic Matters: Confusion, Controversy, and the Splendor of Truth” (Basic), based on his transformation to Catholicism from Lutheranism. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 2289 Broadway at 82nd Street, 212-362-8835.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.