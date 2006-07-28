Books
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
FROM OHIO TO NEW YORK David Goodwillie reads from his memoir “Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time” (Algonquin), detailing his move to New York in the late 1990s after trying out for the Cincinnati Reds. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 4 Astor Place at Broadway, 212-420-1322, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.