FESTIVAL END The LaMaMa Moves! dance festival ends with week-long performances of two pieces, “Mavericks in Motion” and “Border Jumping.” “Mavericks in Motion” features dancers Jonah Bokaer, Bhavani Lee, and Abby Chen, and “Border Jumping” features an international cast including American dancer Bill Irwin, Malaysian dancer Mei-Yin Ng, and Romanian dancer Natasa Trifan.

“Mavericks,” tonight through Sunday, July 9, “Border Jumping,” July 6-9, tonight-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2:30 and 8 p.m., La MaMa, 74 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-475-7710, $10.

ITALIAN DANCE The I Giullari di Piazza and Alessandra Belloni dance companies present “Tarantella – Spider Dance,” a performance of tarantella dances from southern Italy set to traditional folk music and acoustic world music. Tonight, 8 p.m., Synod Hall, Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Ave. at 112th Street, 212-665-4516, $25.

UPSTATE MOVES The Bard College SummerScape 2006 festival in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., begins with two premieres by choreographer Donna Uchizono. The first piece, set to music by Liszt, features dancers Kayvon Pourazar and Becky Serrell.The second, commissioned by the Baryshnikov Arts Center, features Mikhail Baryshnikov, Hristoula Harakas, and Jodi Melnick. Tonight through Saturday, 8 p.m., Bard College campus, Fisher Center, Sosnoff Theater, North Broadway and Old Post Road, Annandale-on-Hudson, 845-758-7900, $25-$55. For directions, go to bard.edu.