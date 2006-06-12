Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
LOVE IN NEW YORK The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presents a screening of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” (1967). Mr. Simon participates in a discussion about the film and his plays before the screening. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Academy Theater at Lighthouse International, 111 E. 59th St., between Park and Lexington avenues, 888-778-7575, $5 general, $3 students and members. Reservations strongly suggested.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.