VIETNAM MEMORY Actor Matthew Modine introduces a screening of Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket” (1987), in which Mr. Modine plays a military journalist who engages in combat during the Vietnam War. Saturday, 4 p.m., Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 children, free for children under 5 and members.
