OUT OF THIS WORLD The jazz and world music ensemble Sync, led by clarinetist Ned Rothenberg, guitarist Jerome Harris, and tabla player Samir Chatterjee, perform a set of world premieres. Tonight, 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $25 general, $21 members and children, $15 students.

SONIC REMEMBERANCE Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore plays two sets, one solo and one with guests, as part of a monthlong tribute for the late avant-garde jazz guitarist Derek Bailey. Tonight, 8 and 10 p.m., the Stone, Avenue C and 2nd Street, 212-473-0043, $10 general, $5 students, free for children.

VIENNESE BIRTHDAY The pianist Mitsuko Uchida performs a recital of five Mozart piano pieces on the occasion of the composer’s 250th birthday. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $28-97.