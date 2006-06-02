This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JAZZ STANDARD Vocalist Betty Buckley performs her interpretations of Broadway, jazz, and American songs.The band Quintessence, featuring pianist Kenny Werner, joins her. Friday, 8 and 10:30 p.m., the Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Macdougal Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-475-8592, $40 for tables, $30 at bar.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY The independent music store Downtown Music Gallery celebrates its 15th anniversary with performances by the trio New Ghost, composer John Zorn, and guitarist Tisziji Munoz.

Friday, 8 p.m., Tonic, 107 Norfolk St., between Rivington and Delancey streets, 866-468-7619, $15.

PEACHES AND CREAM Doo-wop artists gather together for a genre revival. Artists include Peaches & Herb, Charlie Thomas’s Drifters, and Kenny Vance and the Planotones. Friday, 8 p.m., the Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., between Sixth Avenue and Broadway, 212-307-4100, $32.50-$37.50.

MUSEUM MUSIC The St. Luke’s Chamber Ensemble performs premieres by composers Gabriela Lena Frank and Joan Panett, and recent works by Michael Daugherty and Barbara White as part of the concluding presentation of the “Second Helpings” series. Flutist Elizabeth Mann and pianist Margaret Kampmeier are featured. Saturday, 2 p.m., Chelsea Art Museum, 556 W. 22nd St. at Eleventh Avenue, 212-594-6100, $15 general, $10 students.

VARIETY SHOW The Brooklyn Community Chorus performs a diverse program of works, including African jazz, pieces by Bach, and a tribute to songwriter Carole King. Steve Coburn conducts and directs the chorus. Saturday, 7 p.m., Old First Reformed Church, 126 Seventh Ave. at Carroll Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-855-4814, $10 general, $8 students and seniors.

OPERATIC MOMENT The Manhattan Philharmonic performs Cherubini’s opera, “Medee.” The orchestra is conducted by Peter Tiboris. Soloists include soprano Irini Tsirakidou, tenor Attila Fekete, and baritone Marc Claesen. Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $35, $54, and $89.

BROADWAY’S BEST Broadway actress Donna Lynne Champlin (“Sweeney Todd”) performs in the Broadway Spotlight series, singing songs picked by members of the audience out of a hat. The performance is directed by Andrew Gerle. Sunday, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St. at Tenth Avenue, 212-868-4444, $15.