FREE JAZZ The Central Park Brass quintet performs jazz and ragtime works by Scott Joplin, George Gershwin, and Tony Kadleck. Featured performers include trumpeter Arthur Murray,French horn player Ann Ellsworth, and trombonist Lisa Albrecht. Tonight, 6 p.m., Harlem Meer-Dana Discovery Center Plaza, Central Park, Fifth Avenue and 110th Street, 646-201-5242, free.

SPANISH TUNES The Ensemble Alma performs the world premiere of the “Ensemble of the Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5” by Heitor Villa-Lobos, arranged by Virginia Luque.The program also includes Zyman’s “Sonata for Flute and Piano.” Performers include Ms. Luque on guitar, soprano Anna Bartos, pianist Fabio Gardenal, and flutist Elena Yarritu. Tonight, 8 p.m., Merkin Hall, 129 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $25 general, $20 students and seniors.

DOWNTOWN SONGS A member of the Japanese punk band Cibo Matto, Yuka Honda, and songwriter Petra Haden perform under the moniker If By Yes. Accompanying musicians include Sean Lennon, Timo Ellis, and Kenny Wollesen. Tomorrow, 8 and 10 p.m., Tonic, 107 Norfolk St., between Rivington and Delancey streets, 212-358-7501, $12.

NORTHERN MUSIC Scandinavia House opens its Nordic Jazz summer series with Norwegian composer and bass player Eivind Opsvik, who performs with his band, Overseas, featuring saxophonist Tony Malaby and pianist Jacob Sacks. The event is co-presented by the Norwegian-American Chamber of Com merce. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

SOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT Pop musician Bonnie Raitt performs with bluesman Keb’ Mo’ as part of Central Park’s SummerStage festival. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, $55.

DELTA BLUES Singer and pianist Dr. John performs from his album “Mercenary,” which features his interpretations of songs by Johnny Mercer. Guest musicians include David Johansen, Ann Hampton Callaway, and Catherine Russell.The performance is presented by the River to River Festival. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Battery Park City Rockefeller Park, Chambers Street and River Terrace, 212-945-0505, free.

SING A SONG Cabaret performer Jamie deRoy performs with Broadway actress Mary Bond Davis, comedienne Judy Gold, and vocalists Carol Hall and Cary Hoffman. Tomorrow through Wednesday, July 26, 7:30 p.m., the Metropolitan Room, 34 W. 22nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-206-0440, $20.

AUDRA AND FRIENDS The Carnegie Hall/Citigroup Neighborhood Concert Series celebrates its 30th anniversary with a SummerStage performance by Broadway actress Audra McDonald and gospel singer Liz McComb. Thursday, 7 p.m., Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.