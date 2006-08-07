Photography
NATURE AND BEYOND “Arcadia,” a group exhibit of photography by artists represented by Yancey Richardson Gallery, features works by Gonzalo Puch, Jeff Whetstone, Jodie Vicenta Jacobson, and others. Above, David Hilliard,”Perennial” (2006); right, David Spero, “Emma and John’s, Tir Ysbrydol (Spiritual Land), Brithdir Mawr, Pembrokeshire” (2004). Through Friday, August 25, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.,Yancey Richardson Gallery, 535 W. 22nd St., between Tenth Avenue and the West Side Highway, 646-230-9610, free.
