SUGARY SWEET Rich Cohen reads from his autobiography “Sweet and Low: A Family Story” (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) as part of the Madison Square Reads series. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Madison Square Park, Farragut Monument, 25th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues, 212-538-6667, free.
