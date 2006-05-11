The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

INTERVIEW DETAILS The quarterly publication, Bomb Magazine, which publishes interviews by influential thinkers, celebrates its 25th anniversary with a reading by authors featured in the magazine’s “Living Legends” issue. Writers include Paula Fox, Patricia Spears Jones, and Frederic Tuten. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., the New School, Tishman Auditorium, 66 W. 12th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 718-636-9100, $5.

