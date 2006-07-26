This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GROUP TALK The Park Lit summer reading series presents Opium Magazine’s “Opium’s Literary Death Match,” featuring writers Ben Greenman, Todd Zuniga, Elizabeth Koch, Shya Scanlon, and Heather Kelley. Comedian Jack Kukoda is host of the event. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Tompkins Square Park, East 7th Street., between avenues A and B, 212-696-6609, free.

STORIES TO TELL One Story magazine presents author Scott Snyder, who reads from his novel, “Voodoo Heart” (Dial Press). The editor of One Story, Hannah Tinti, is host of the event. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Pianos, 158 Ludlow St., between Stanton and Rivington streets, 212-505-3733, free.