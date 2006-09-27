This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SOLDIER STORIES Actors Joan Allen, Matthew Modine, and David Strathairn read from the publication “Operation Homecoming: Writing the Wartime Experience” (National Endowment for the Arts), a collection of stories from soldiers stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan. Tonight, 8 p.m., Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $21–$26.

FAMILY REUNION The editor of the literary magazine Tin House, Lee Montgomery, reads from “The Things Between Us” (Free Press), a memoir about reuniting with her dysfunctional New England family in the wake of her father’s death. Tonight, 7 p.m., McNally Robinson Booksellers, 52 Prince St., between Mulberry and Lafayette streets, 212-274-1160, free.

IT COMES OUT IN THE WASH As part of its Dirty Laundry: Loads of Prose series, Cosmo’s Launderama presents readings by authors Douglas Light, who reads from “East Fifth Bliss” (Behler), about seven defining moments in a person’s life, and Susan Shapiro, who reads from “The Five Men Who Broke My Heart” (Delacorte), a memoir of failed relationships. Tonight, 8 p.m., Cosmo’s, 142 First Ave., between St. Marks Place and 9th Street, $5 suggested donation.