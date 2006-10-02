The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEYOND THE SPORTS PAGE The author of the inspirational books “Tuesdays With Morrie” and “The Five People You Meet In Heaven,” Mitch Albom, reads from his new novel “For One More Day” (Hyperion), about a man who becomes an alcoholic after his mother dies. Tomorrow, noon, Starbucks Coffee, 424 Park Avenue South at 29th Street, 212-725-0637, free.

COLLECTED FROM COLLIER’S A librarian at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Zoe Waldron, presents a dramatic reading of satirical short stories by her father, Eli Waldron.The reading is performed by actor Tom Marion. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., 55 Bethune St. at Washington Street, 212-989-4650, free.

