BEYOND THE SPORTS PAGE The author of the inspirational books “Tuesdays With Morrie” and “The Five People You Meet In Heaven,” Mitch Albom, reads from his new novel “For One More Day” (Hyperion), about a man who becomes an alcoholic after his mother dies. Tomorrow, noon, Starbucks Coffee, 424 Park Avenue South at 29th Street, 212-725-0637, free.

COLLECTED FROM COLLIER’S A librarian at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Zoe Waldron, presents a dramatic reading of satirical short stories by her father, Eli Waldron.The reading is performed by actor Tom Marion. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., 55 Bethune St. at Washington Street, 212-989-4650, free.