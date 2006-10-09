Readings
DON’T POISON ME The New School Writing Program presents a reading and discussion with Will Straw, author of “Cyanide and Sin: Visualizing Crime in 50s America” (Duke University Press). The reading is moderated by the director of the program, Robert Polito. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., the New School, 66 W. 12th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, room 510, 212-229-5353, $5.
