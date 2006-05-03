This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AMERICAN DREAMS The director of the Norman Rockwell Museum in Massachusetts, Laurie Norton Moffatt,presents an overview of the life of the illustrator. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Dahesh Museum of Art, 580 Madison Ave., between 56th and 57th streets, 212-759-0606 ext. 222, $10 general, $8 seniors, $6 students, free for members.

KEEPING HISTORY ALIVE A panel discussion focuses on how the study of the Holocaust in history has transformed American Jewish life, examining the work of early Holocaust writers and researchers. Panelists include a CUNY professor emeritus, Randolph Braham, and a professor at the Jewish Theological Seminary, Alan Mintz. Sunday, 2 p.m., Museum of Jewish Heritage, Edmund J. Safra Hall, 36 Battery Place at West Street, 646-437-4202, $10 general, $7 seniors, $5 members and students.