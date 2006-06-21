The New York Sun

Join
National

Talks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Talks
Talks

AUTHOR CHAT Barnes & Noble presents the next installment in its series “Upstairs at the Square.” Elizabeth Gilbert, author of “Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman’s Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia” (Viking), is joined by host Katherine Lanpher. Singer-songwriter Jen Chapin also performs. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

MINORITY REPORT The New York City Bar Association presents “Neither Separate, Nor Unequal: The Role of Minority Bar Associations In Achieving Justice in the Courts.” A senior associate judge with the state Court of Appeals, the Honorable George Bundy Smith,is moderator of the event. Panelists include Sanjana Chopra, the president of the South Asian Bar Association, and Nicole McGregor Mundy, the president of the Association of Black Women Attorneys. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., New York City Bar Association, 42 W. 44th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-382-6600, free.

JOURNALISM MILESTONES The Reuters Black Employee Network and the New York Association of Black Journalists present a screening of Stanley Nelson’s documentary, “The Black Press: Soldiers Without a Sword” (1999), chronicling black journalism from the Civil War through the civil rights movement in the 1960s. A post-screening panel discussion includes a professor from the Columbia School of Journalism, June Cross, and a weekend anchor for “Good Morning America,” Ron Claiborne. Tonight, 6 p.m., the Reuters Building, 3 Times Square at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, 646-223-4349, free.

Talks
Talks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use