AUTHOR CHAT Barnes & Noble presents the next installment in its series “Upstairs at the Square.” Elizabeth Gilbert, author of “Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman’s Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia” (Viking), is joined by host Katherine Lanpher. Singer-songwriter Jen Chapin also performs. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.

MINORITY REPORT The New York City Bar Association presents “Neither Separate, Nor Unequal: The Role of Minority Bar Associations In Achieving Justice in the Courts.” A senior associate judge with the state Court of Appeals, the Honorable George Bundy Smith,is moderator of the event. Panelists include Sanjana Chopra, the president of the South Asian Bar Association, and Nicole McGregor Mundy, the president of the Association of Black Women Attorneys. Tonight, 5:30 p.m., New York City Bar Association, 42 W. 44th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-382-6600, free.

JOURNALISM MILESTONES The Reuters Black Employee Network and the New York Association of Black Journalists present a screening of Stanley Nelson’s documentary, “The Black Press: Soldiers Without a Sword” (1999), chronicling black journalism from the Civil War through the civil rights movement in the 1960s. A post-screening panel discussion includes a professor from the Columbia School of Journalism, June Cross, and a weekend anchor for “Good Morning America,” Ron Claiborne. Tonight, 6 p.m., the Reuters Building, 3 Times Square at 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, 646-223-4349, free.