FOR EARS ONLY The Theater by the Blind, the nation’s only blind theater group, presents a performance of “Hamlet.” Ike Schambelan directs, and actors including George Ashiotis, Melanie Boland, and Nick Cordileone are featured. Tonight through Sunday, June 11, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 p.m., Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m., Theater Five, 311 W. 43rd St. at Eighth Avenue, 5th Floor, 212-868-4444, $35, $20 student and senior rush tickets.

ONE LAST MEETING Playwright and director Neil LaBute presents his new play, “Some Girl(s),” which follows a soon-to-be-groom as his visits his last four girlfriends before his wedding. Actors Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) and Maura Tierney (“ER”) star. Tomorrow through Saturday, July 8,Wednesday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 and 7 p.m., Tuesday, 7 p.m., Lucille Lortel Theater, 121 Christopher St. at Bedford Street, 212-279-4200, $65 and up.