This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOR EARS ONLY The Theater by the Blind, the nation’s only blind theater group, presents a performance of “Hamlet.” Ike Schambelan directs, and actors including George Ashiotis, Melanie Boland, and Nick Cordileone are featured. Tonight through Sunday, June 11, Tuesday-Thursday, 7 p.m., Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday 3 p.m., Theater Five, 311 W. 43rd St. at Eighth Avenue, 5th Floor, 212-868-4444, $35, $20 student and senior rush tickets.

ONE LAST MEETING Playwright and director Neil LaBute presents his new play, “Some Girl(s),” which follows a soon-to-be-groom as his visits his last four girlfriends before his wedding. Actors Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) and Maura Tierney (“ER”) star. Tomorrow through Saturday, July 8,Wednesday-Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 and 7 p.m., Tuesday, 7 p.m., Lucille Lortel Theater, 121 Christopher St. at Bedford Street, 212-279-4200, $65 and up.

