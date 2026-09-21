Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
Push for stronger enforcement gained urgency during billionaire Tom Steyer’s unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for California governor earlier this year.
Published:
Updated:
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new California law imposing criminal and civil penalties on social media influencers who fail to disclose payments for political content, marking a significant step toward transparency in digital campaign advertising.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new California law imposing criminal and civil penalties on social media influencers who fail to disclose payments for political content, marking a significant step toward transparency in digital campaign advertising.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime