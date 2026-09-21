Short of Soldiers, Ukraine Is Building a ‘Robot Army’
By JAMES BROOKE|
‘The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish. It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS,’ the president says.
Published:
Updated:
Major television networks agreed on Monday to suspend their pooled coverage of President Trump after the White House refused to let CNN serve as the representative for his trip to the United Nations General Assembly.
By JAMES BROOKE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By ROSARIO IACONIS|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By LUKE FUNK|
Major television networks agreed on Monday to suspend their pooled coverage of President Trump after the White House refused to let CNN serve as the representative for his trip to the United Nations General Assembly.
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