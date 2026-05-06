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The New York Sun
Politics

Callais Decision Scrambles Democrats’ Midterm Math

The possibility of losing redistricting gains in Virginia may mean a much tighter Democratic majority in next year’s Congress, if they can claim it at all.

A person votes in the Virginia redistricting referendum at Burke, Virginia, on April 21, 2026.
A person votes in the Virginia redistricting referendum at Burke, Virginia, on April 21, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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