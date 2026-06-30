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The New York Sun
Foreign

A Deadly Car Crash in Iran Raises Endless Speculation Over the Islamic Regime’s Internal Power Struggle

A mishap? Mossad targeting? The most intriguing theory points to Tehran bigwigs who sought to get rid of a Revolutionary Guards naval commander who became burdensome.

The chief spokesman and deputy commander for political affairs at the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ naval force, Mohammad Akbarzadeh, was killed on June 29, 2026, in a car accident in Iran.
The chief spokesman and deputy commander for political affairs at the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ naval force, Mohammad Akbarzadeh, was killed on June 29, 2026, in a car accident in Iran. Jason M. Brodsky via X
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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