New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Experts say no global rule requires a country to warn an airline about a flagged pilot as Israel’s own vetting of the crew list for the attempted Flydubai hijacking is now in dispute.
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Oman Air had already flagged Hamam al-Hammami in 2024. Extremist material found in the co-pilot’s possession while he was a trainee led officials to move him to a desk job.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Oman Air had already flagged Hamam al-Hammami in 2024. Extremist material found in the co-pilot’s possession while he was a trainee led officials to move him to a desk job.
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