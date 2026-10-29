Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The inability of prosecutors to indict the former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is but the latest example of recalcitrance in politically charged cases.
A grand jury at the District of Columbia declined Tuesday to indict the former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, adding to a growing pattern of grand juries refusing to accede to the wishes of prosecutors at President Trump’s Department of Justice.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
A grand jury at the District of Columbia declined Tuesday to indict the former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, adding to a growing pattern of grand juries refusing to accede to the wishes of prosecutors at President Trump’s Department of Justice.
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