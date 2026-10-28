Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
The mock election held by the secretary of state’s office has been a solid predictor of presidential races, with students correctly picking the winning candidate in 2016, 2020, and 2024.
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Maine students, in a statewide mock election, have cast their verdict on the state’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race, favoring Democrat Troy Jackson over longtime Republican incumbent Susan Collins.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Maine students, in a statewide mock election, have cast their verdict on the state’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race, favoring Democrat Troy Jackson over longtime Republican incumbent Susan Collins.
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