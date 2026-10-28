Soccer star Kylian Mbappé, and the democratic West, are getting an unwelcome reminder of the resilience of Chairman Mao’s cult of personality. Fifty years after the despot’s death, Mr. Mbappé caused offense by referring, accurately, to the founder of the tyrannical regime at Beijing as a “Chinese dictator.” Following an outcry by Communist China, Mr. Mbappé made a public apology. His team, Real Madrid, and the Spanish soccer league, LaLiga, followed suit.