Justice Department Elevates Supreme Court Leak To Criminal Investigation: Report
By LUKE FUNK|
It’s bad enough for Beijing to impose uniformity of thought and speech on its own subjects. It’s just as bad for the regime to try to keep the rest of the world in ideological lockstep.
Soccer star Kylian Mbappé, and the democratic West, are getting an unwelcome reminder of the resilience of Chairman Mao’s cult of personality. Fifty years after the despot’s death, Mr. Mbappé caused offense by referring, accurately, to the founder of the tyrannical regime at Beijing as a “Chinese dictator.” Following an outcry by Communist China, Mr. Mbappé made a public apology. His team, Real Madrid, and the Spanish soccer league, LaLiga, followed suit.
By LUKE FUNK|
By BENNY AVNI|
By MARIO NAVES|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By MOHAMED FAHMY|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
Soccer star Kylian Mbappé, and the democratic West, are getting an unwelcome reminder of the resilience of Chairman Mao’s cult of personality. Fifty years after the despot’s death, Mr. Mbappé caused offense by referring, accurately, to the founder of the tyrannical regime at Beijing as a “Chinese dictator.” Following an outcry by Communist China, Mr. Mbappé made a public apology. His team, Real Madrid, and the Spanish soccer league, LaLiga, followed suit.
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