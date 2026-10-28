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By DAVID JONES|
They are even going after Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s district in New York.
With six days to go until election day, Democrats are making last-minute ad buys to the tune of millions of dollars in several deep-red House districts, a sign of confidence in the final sprint. They are even investing in Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s New York district which President Trump won by 21 points two years ago.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
With six days to go until election day, Democrats are making last-minute ad buys to the tune of millions of dollars in several deep-red House districts, a sign of confidence in the final sprint. They are even investing in Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s New York district which President Trump won by 21 points two years ago.
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