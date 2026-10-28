Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The governor claims the state has the ‘tightest election system’ in the country but can’t guarantee everyone on the list is legitimate.
New Jersey’s governor, Mikie Sherrill, says the state has the “tightest election system” in the country but admits she can’t guarantee that everyone registered in the system is eligible to vote.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
New Jersey’s governor, Mikie Sherrill, says the state has the “tightest election system” in the country but admits she can’t guarantee that everyone registered in the system is eligible to vote.
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