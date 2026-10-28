Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Republican Attorney General candidate, Saritha Komatireddy, tells the Sun that she would add 20 criminal prosecutors to the failing Medicaid Fraud Unit.
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The Trump administration is claiming that its crackdown on Medicaid fraud is shining a light on New York’s ineffective efforts to stamp out widespread misuse of taxpayer dollars. The White House’s case is being championed by the Republican seeking to become the state attorney general, Saritha Komatireddy.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Trump administration is claiming that its crackdown on Medicaid fraud is shining a light on New York’s ineffective efforts to stamp out widespread misuse of taxpayer dollars. The White House’s case is being championed by the Republican seeking to become the state attorney general, Saritha Komatireddy.
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