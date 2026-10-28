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By DAVID JONES|
Expect the lack of confidence to add to post-vote chaos.
Published:
Updated:
Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana is casting doubt on polls predicting a GOP wipeout on Tuesday — standard pushback against unfavorable numbers. Yet with recent surveys missing the mark by laughable margins, and twin scandals of fraudulent pollsters, expect the lack of confidence to add to post-election chaos.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana is casting doubt on polls predicting a GOP wipeout on Tuesday — standard pushback against unfavorable numbers. Yet with recent surveys missing the mark by laughable margins, and twin scandals of fraudulent pollsters, expect the lack of confidence to add to post-election chaos.
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