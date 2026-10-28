Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Trump, who reportedly favors a unity government, says the Israeli premier is ‘probably winning or tied.’
Published:
Updated:
Israelis who went to sleep believing change was coming, woke up on Wednesday morning sensing that prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ever closer to keeping his hold on the country’s leadership.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Israelis who went to sleep believing change was coming, woke up on Wednesday morning sensing that prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ever closer to keeping his hold on the country’s leadership.
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