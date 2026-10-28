Smart TVs ought to be great. In a convenient digital interface, you can get programming from any list of services and TV shows you subscribe to — seeing what’s new, getting personalized recommendations, or easily being presented with a program you were watching to continue — and deselect any of the shows and networks you don’t watch. They aren’t, though. Most are cluttered, laggy, ad-filled interfaces that annoy constantly For AI Twitter, the solution is connecting your TV to Claude Code and having it remove all the unwanted bloat for you. But for the average tech consumer, you can get a far more convenient fix courtesy of Apple’s confusingly named TV box, the Apple TV.