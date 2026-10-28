Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
‘I don’t understand the cruelty, the hatred towards women,’ one victim told the judge.
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Defense attorneys for celebrity realtors Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother Alon, say they will appeal their convictions after each received a 30-year prison sentence on Tuesday for “monstrous” sex crimes spanning more than two decades.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Defense attorneys for celebrity realtors Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother Alon, say they will appeal their convictions after each received a 30-year prison sentence on Tuesday for “monstrous” sex crimes spanning more than two decades.
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