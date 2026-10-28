When you think about the long-running James Bond film series, the first thing that hits you is not the character of the superspy himself, but the music. After all half a dozen actors have portrayed Bond over the last 60-plus years, with another one to be announced soon, but the central James Bond theme, composed by Monty Norman for the first entry, “Dr. No” (1962), has remained constant. As Steven Reineke, conductor and music director of the New York Pops, announced in the middle of the first act of Friday’s concert at Carnegie Hall, there’s more excitement building over who is going to write and/or sing the title song for the next movie, whatever or whenever it is, than over which actor will be playing Bond. Some of us are more interested in whoever the next “Bond girl” will be, but maybe that’s just me.