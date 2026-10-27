Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The break in fighting is to allow the delivery of aid and to prepare for civilians to evacuate.
A localized, temporary ceasefire the first lady, Melania Trump, said she secured has started in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, so that aid can be delivered and civilians who want to leave the besieged city can evacuate.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A localized, temporary ceasefire the first lady, Melania Trump, said she secured has started in the Ukrainian city of Oleshky, so that aid can be delivered and civilians who want to leave the besieged city can evacuate.
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