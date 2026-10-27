Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Ophir Falk tells The New York Sun that ‘it’s the voters who decide when a leader’s time is up, not his critics.’
Israelis voters will decide Tuesday an election that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s camp is framing around a central question — Who should bring the war with Iran to an endgame?
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Israelis voters will decide Tuesday an election that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s camp is framing around a central question — Who should bring the war with Iran to an endgame?
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