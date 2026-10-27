Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
Michigan secretary of state Jocelyn Benson leads her opponent by nearly 12 points, according to a survey from Michigan State University.
The Democratic candidate for Senate in Michigan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, is trailing far behind the Democratic nominee for governor, secretary of state Jocelyn Benson, a new poll shows. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s GOP opponent has been trying to make inroads with more moderate Democrats, including older Black voters and Jewish voters.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
The Democratic candidate for Senate in Michigan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, is trailing far behind the Democratic nominee for governor, secretary of state Jocelyn Benson, a new poll shows. Dr. Abdul El-Sayed’s GOP opponent has been trying to make inroads with more moderate Democrats, including older Black voters and Jewish voters.
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