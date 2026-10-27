Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
France spends an inordinate percentage of its budget on welfare and social protection programs.
Published:
Updated:
“This is what happens when nations let wealth and power accumulate in the hands of a few,” says the prospective 2028 presidential candidate and socialist, Congressman Ro Khanna, about the mass rioting and social unrest unfolding in France.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
“This is what happens when nations let wealth and power accumulate in the hands of a few,” says the prospective 2028 presidential candidate and socialist, Congressman Ro Khanna, about the mass rioting and social unrest unfolding in France.
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