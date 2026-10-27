Haggard Evacuees Reach Safety in Ukraine Under Melania-Brokered Ceasefire Deal
By DAVID JONES|
The two justices issue a warning to the Windy City over a practice that brings in some $260 million annually.
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An ideological odd couple is emerging at the Supreme Court as, for the second time in two weeks, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor — a conservative and a liberal jurist — find themselves on the same side of a constitutional question and set apart from the remainder of the high bench.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
An ideological odd couple is emerging at the Supreme Court as, for the second time in two weeks, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor — a conservative and a liberal jurist — find themselves on the same side of a constitutional question and set apart from the remainder of the high bench.
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