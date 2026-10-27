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By DAVID JONES|
The mayor filmed a video in which he assured New Yorkers ‘you don’t need to bring anything with you to cast your vote.’
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Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been accused of encouraging illegal immigrants to vote in a video in which he assures New Yorkers they don’t need ID to cast a ballot.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been accused of encouraging illegal immigrants to vote in a video in which he assures New Yorkers they don’t need ID to cast a ballot.
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