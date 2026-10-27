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By DAVID JONES|
When Congress returns in two weeks, the political landscape will likely have shifted.
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When Congress returns to Washington in two weeks, the political landscape, if not the actual levers of power, will have shifted. There will be about six working weeks between the midterm elections and the swearing in of the 120th Congress, and in that time, things could grow especially acrimonious.
By DAVID JONES|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By GARY GASTELU|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID JONES|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
When Congress returns to Washington in two weeks, the political landscape, if not the actual levers of power, will have shifted. There will be about six working weeks between the midterm elections and the swearing in of the 120th Congress, and in that time, things could grow especially acrimonious.
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